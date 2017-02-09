Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist and Ryan Miller stopped 33 shots as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Thursday night.
Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna also scored for the Canucks, who won for the first time in five games. It was the third shutout this season for the Canucks and Miller, and the first on the road.
Sergei Bobrovsky had 21 saves for the Blue Jackets, who had plenty of offensive opportunities but couldn't find the back of the net.
Sedin put the Canucks up 44 seconds into the second period when he beat Seth Jones to a rebound and slammed it past Bobrovsky for his 12th goal of the season.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.