Alex Galchenyuk scored 1:42 into overtime, giving the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
The Atlantic Division-champion Canadiens, with nothing at stake, rested many players in their final game of the regular season. Carey Price, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov were among their healthy scratches. A few Montreal players, including Shea Weber, are allowing injuries to heal before facing the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs.
The Red Wings' postseason streak ended at 25, but they have plenty of motivation to win in their final weekend at Joe Louis Arena.
Detroit's Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin scored tiebreaking goals in the first and second periods. Montreal's Nathan Beaulieu and Artturi Lehkonen scored game-tying goals in the second.
