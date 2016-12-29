Phillip Danault scored 39 seconds into overtime after Brendan Gallagher tied it late in the third period, leading the Montreal Canadiens over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night.
Gallagher ended a 13-game goal drought with 2:37 remaining when his shot from the right circle went over James Reimer's glove, and then Danault came in on a breakaway and beat Reimer for his seventh goal of the season.
Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal, and Al Montoya made 31 saves.
Vincent Trocheck and Jason Demers scored for the Panthers. Reimer stopped 38 shots.
Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Panthers have lost four in a row and 11 of their past 13 games.
