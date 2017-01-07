The Toronto Maple Leafs' futility against the Montreal Canadiens continues.

The Leafs lost their 13th consecutive game to the Canadiens on Saturday night, downed 5-3 at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto is 0-9-4 during that span.

Mitch Marner registered three assists in defeat, with James van Riemsdyk adding three points of his own (one goal, two assists). Nazem Kadri and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Leafs (18-13-8), who last beat Montreal (25-9-6) on Jan. 18, 2014.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lekhonen, Alex Radulov, Nikita Scherbak and Michael McCarron all found the back of the net for the Canadiens, Carey Price turning aside 33 shots in his 20th win this season (20-5-4).

It was the last of seven straight on the road for Montreal (4-1-2), which has won four of the last five games. Head coach Michel Therrien notched his 400th career victory in the win.

Frederik Andersen gave up five goals on 31 shots for the Leafs, who had their seven-game point streak snapped in the loss.