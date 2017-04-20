The Montreal Canadiens expect to have defenceman Alexei Emelin back from injury for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.
Julien still confident in Habs' captain, team's grit with series locked 2-2
Emelin was on the third pairing with Nathan Beaulieu at the team's morning skate.
Coach Claude Julien said the Russian will take part in the pre-game warm-up and, if he still feels good, he should play. He would replace Brandon Davidson in the line-up.
Emelin missed the final two games of the regular season and the first four of the playoffs with an undisclosed injury.
