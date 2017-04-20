The Montreal Canadiens expect to have defenceman Alexei Emelin back from injury for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Emelin was on the third pairing with Nathan Beaulieu at the team's morning skate.

Coach Claude Julien said the Russian will take part in the pre-game warm-up and, if he still feels good, he should play. He would replace Brandon Davidson in the line-up.

Emelin missed the final two games of the regular season and the first four of the playoffs with an undisclosed injury.