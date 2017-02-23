Rookie Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period and Thomas Greiss made 24 saves as the New York Islanders spoiled Montreal coach Claude Julien's 1,000th NHL game with a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night.

Anders Lee also scored and John Tavares added an empty-net goal for the Islanders (29-21-10), who won a third straight game and are 12-4-2 since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano as coach.

Greiss posted his third shutout of the season. Shots were even at 24 per team.

Montreal (32-21-8) is 1-2-0, including 0-2-0 at the Bell Centre, since Julien replaced the fired Michel Therrien last week. The Canadiens are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with only 14 goals scored. They have been shut out four times in that span.

The Islanders owned the puck early and got the opening goal when Brock Nelson fed Beauvillier alone on the left side for a shot that beat Carey Price to the near post at 5:28.

Lee made it a two-goal lead 5:58 into the second when he sneaked behind Alexei Emelin to take a pass from Josh Bailey and score his 23rd of the season with a nifty shot from in close.