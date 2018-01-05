3 things to know as Canada aims for world junior gold

Drake Batherson had a hat trick as Canada downed the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semifinal of the world junior hockey championship on Thursday night.

The Canadians face Sweden on Friday at 8 p.m. ET in the gold-medal game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Canada last met the Swedes in the final in 2009, prevailing 5-1 at Ottawa for its fifth consecutive gold medal. The Canadians also beat Sweden for gold the previous year in the Czech Republic and is 5-0 all-time in head-to-head play in the championship contest.

Here are three other things to know:​

Same team, different story

Seven players and head coach Dominique Ducharme are returning from last year's Canadian squad that lost in the shootout to the United States in the gold-medal game. Although it was a heartbreaking loss, they insist that this is a new team and a new year.

"It's going to be a different game. It's different tournament. It's a different group," said Ducharme, who saw his team rally from an early deficit to the Czechs. "I think our guys are learning a lot, we've been through a lot in the first round. Just tonight, the way we played the game.

"Trailing 1-0, early in the game, guys didn't panic and then we established our game. All those little things we need to take and play our best game tomorrow.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme insists a different Canadian squad will take the ice in Buffalo for Friday night's gold medal game than the team that lost in a shootout to the United States a year ago in Montreal. "It's going to be a different game. It's different tournament. It's a different group," said Ducharme. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Speed kills

At selection camp in mid-December, Ducharme told reporters he wanted his team to be fast and put pressure on

other teams to create turnovers. That model has worked perfectly, with Canada's defence and forwards working together to smother other teams for all 200 feet of the ice. It has also led to a balanced attack that keeps defences -- and fans -- guessing.

The player who has benefited the most from this system is Ottawa Senators prospect Drake Batherson, who enters play Friday in a three-way tie for the goal-scoring lead at the tournament.

"I think today we just wanted to come out and obviously just do anything we can to get a win," said Batherson after beating the Czechs. "I was lucky enough to score a few goals and me and my linemates are just continuing our chemistry as the tournament goes on and yeah it's been going well."

Canada's Drake Batherson, who potted a hat trick in Thursday night's 7-2 trouncing of the Czech Republic in semifinal action at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo, will try to duplicate the effort in Friday's gold-medal contest against Sweden. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Calm before the storm

Another hallmark of Canada's junior team has been an unshakable confidence heading into each game. Even as the pressure mounts and the opponents have been more difficult, the Canadians have remained calm, cool and collected.

"We're all calm guys. There are no guys that are going to flip out," said defenceman Cale Makar. "We know if we want to get the job done, we have to be on the same page. that comes from the leadership, having guys that wear the 'C' and a show us how to be calm in this tournament. There are no nerve-wracking situations."