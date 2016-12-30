While Canada-Russia may be the most storied international hockey rivalry, nothing can match Canada-U.S., in intensity.

The emergence of the Americans as a hockey power has provided fans on both sides of the border with some of the most memorable games at the world junior hockey championships.

With bragging rights on the line, there'll be no love lost when these two meet once again on Saturday's New Year's Eve clash (3:30 p.m. ET), adding another chapter to this great rivalry.

Here's a look back at some of the best games between Canada and the U.S., at the IIHF world junior championships:

Marc-Andre Fleury's blunder

The teams met in the gold-medal game in 2004.

The Americans hadn't reached this stage since 1997, where they fell to Canada. That year also marked the last time Canada won the tournament, the last in a string of five straight championships.

Up 3-1 heading into the final period, Canada looked poised to reclaim the throne.

But Patrick O'Sullivan led the American comeback with two goals in the third period to rally the U.S., to a 4-3 win handing the nation its first-ever world junior hockey championship.

O'Sullivan's second goal, which ultimately proved to be the difference, came virtue of a blunder by Canadian goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury when his clearing attempt hit his own defenceman and deflected back into his own goal.

Toews' shootout heroics

While it wasn't the championship game, the 2007 world junior semifinals had all the makings of one.

The two teams headed to a shootout after a 1-1 tie at the end of overtime.

Jonathan Toews was the last of three players selected in the initial round of shooters and put Canada ahead 2-1 before Jack Johnson replied for the Americans to send the shootout to sudden death.

International rules allow coaches to select any player for sudden death, including those previously used.

Toews was called upon twice more, scoring both times.

This time the U.S., was unable to respond as Canadiens goaltender Carey Price shut the door on Peter Mueller to advance Canada to the final, which it won against Russia.

John Tavares' hat trick

The Americans delivered an early statement, pouncing out to a 3-0 lead just 12 minutes into the opening period, silencing the sellout crowd in Ottawa on New Year's Eve.

But Canada weathered the early storm and tied the game 3-3 by the end of the first period thanks to a pair of goals from John Tavares.

The match was tightly contested the rest of the way with Canada nursing a 5-4 lead for the majority of the third period.

With 47 seconds remaining and the American goalie pulled for the extra attacker, Tavares stole the puck from his opponent and buries the puck into the empty cage to complete the hat trick, booking Canada's spot in the 2009 semifinals.

New Year's Eve comeback

With first place in the group and a bye in 2010 semifinals on the line, the stakes were high for both countries.

Canada, which was playing in front of a rowdy Saskatoon crowd, erased a 4-2 third period deficit when Alex Pietrangelo scored a short-handed goal to tie it up with just 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Overtime solved nothing, leading to another shootout between the two nations. This one didn't need sudden death.

The third round of shooters saw Canada's Brandon Kozun find the back of the next, while American Justin Schroeder's attempt to go five hole was snuffed out by goaltender Jake Allen.

Carlson's OT dagger

The U.S., didn't have to wait long to avenge its shootout loss to Canada — five days to be exact.

Once again, the Americans were up two goals in the third period, only to have Canada mount another third-period comeback.

Two goals from Canada's Jordan Eberle within the final three minutes of the third period sent the gold-medal game into an extra frame.

This time, history wouldn't repeat itself.

Just four minutes into overtime, John Carlson tooks advantage of a 2-on-1 rush and slid a no-look shot past Martin Jones to give the Americans the gold medal on Canadian soil. It also ended Canada's five-year reign atop the junior hockey world.

Gaudreau's 3-point performance

After a 2-1 win over the U.S., in the preliminary round, Canada faced off with its counterparts from south of the border in 2013.

While Canada entered the match undefeated, they resembled anything but the team that earned a bye into the semis.

The Americans led from start to finish in a 5-1 demolition of the Canadian squad.

Johnny Gaudreau had a pair of goals and an assist to lead the Americans to the gold-medal game, where they would defeat Sweden.

Meanwhile, Canada was defeated by Russia in the bronze-medal game, ending its 14-year medal run at the event.