The United States won their fourth straight women's world hockey championship with a 3-2 overtime win over Canada on Friday.

Hilary Knight scored the winner at 10:17 of the extra period in front of a sellout crowd of 3,500 at USA Hockey Arena.

Kacey Bellamy scored twice for the Americans and goaltender Nicole Hensley made 28 saves in the win.

Canada and the U.S. have clashed for gold in all 18 women's world championships dating back to Ottawa in 1990.

"It hurts. There's no doubt about that," said Canada coach Laura Schuler.

"You never want to hear another person's anthem."

The U.S. has now won seven of the last eight gold medals, while Canada hasn't finished first since 2012.

The American women have also run the table of titles this Olympic quadrennial since falling 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the gold-medal game of the 2014 Olympics.

Meghan Agosta and Brianne Jenner replied for Canada. Shannon Szabados made 37 saves in her first international women's hockey final since the 2014 Olympics.

Canada scored once on five power-play chances, while the U.S. went 0-for-5.

Down to the wire

The U.S. outshot Canada 15-6 in the third period. A series of Szabados saves during an American power play late in regulation sent the final to overtime for the fourth time in the last six world championships.

"The biggest thing to take out of this is to get more shots on net and more quality shots," said Agosta.

"It's really tough but we need to bounce back and focus on the things we're not so good at it so that next time we're in this situation we're ready to do whatever it takes."

After a scoreless second period, Jenner scored a power-play goal to tie it 2-2 at 9:44 of the third. The goal was initially waived off, but awarded after video review.

Hensley slid her pad back into the net while making the save and the puck crossed the goal line.

Bellamy scored put the U.S. up 2-1 just 42 seconds into the third off Knight's between-the-legs, backhand pass.

Bellamy scored her first on a slapshot from the blue line through traffic at 4:34 of the first period.

Jennifer Wakefield gathered up a U.S. centring pass in front of Szabados and skated the puck back on an odd-man rush with Agosta, who beat Hensley stick side 61 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Meanwhile, Finland won bronze with an 8-0 win over Germany. Fourth is the best result ever for that country.

Russia placed fifth and Sweden sixth. Switzerland downed the Czech Republic 3-1 to win the relegation round, but the Czechs may not be relegated to the second-tier world championships.