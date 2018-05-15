Canada to face Sweden or Russia in quarter-finals at hockey worlds
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins posts goal, assist in shutout victory over Germany
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off its round-robin schedule with a workmanlike 3-0 win over Germany on Tuesday at the world hockey championship in Denmark.
Less than 18 hours after Connor McDavid's overtime winner against Latvia clinched a quarter-final berth, Canada controlled Tuesday's game from start to finish at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.
- McDavid scores in overtime as Canada squeaks out 2-1 win over Latvia
- Game Wrap: McDavid shows off baseball skills in game winner vs Latvia
- Finland rolls over Canada at hockey worlds
Just 20 seconds into the first period, Brayden Schenn put the Canadians on the board when he directed a pass in the slot from Nugent-Hopkins past sliding German goaltender Niklas Treutle.
Nugent-Hopkins scored his fourth of the tournament at 8:14 of the second period with a shot that went between a screened Treutle's pads.
McDavid, Canada's leading scorer picked up his 12th and 13th points of the tournament with assists on Canada's first two goals.
In the third, Tyson Jost converted on a pass into the slot from Joel Edmundson for his fourth of the tournament.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.