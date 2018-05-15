Canada to face Sweden or Russia in quarter-finals at hockey worlds

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off its round-robin schedule with a workmanlike 3-0 win over Germany on Tuesday at the world hockey championship in Denmark.

Less than 18 hours after Connor McDavid's overtime winner against Latvia clinched a quarter-final berth, Canada controlled Tuesday's game from start to finish at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.

Just 20 seconds into the first period, Brayden Schenn put the Canadians on the board when he directed a pass in the slot from Nugent-Hopkins past sliding German goaltender Niklas Treutle.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his fourth of the tournament at 8:14 of the second period with a shot that went between a screened Treutle's pads.

McDavid, Canada's leading scorer picked up his 12th and 13th points of the tournament with assists on Canada's first two goals.

In the third, Tyson Jost converted on a pass into the slot from Joel Edmundson for his fourth of the tournament.