Tyler Steenbergen's late goal gives Canada gold at world juniors

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation as the Canadians downed Sweden 3-1 on Friday in the gold-medal game in Buffalo.

Breaks tie with less than 2 minutes remaining to defeat Sweden in championship game

John Chidley-Hill · The Canadian Press ·
Canada forward Tyler Steenbergen (17) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Conor Timmins (3) in their 3-1 defeat of Sweden in the gold-medal game of the world junior championship Friday in Buffalo. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)
Canada has won the world junior hockey championship.

It's Canada's first title since 2015.

Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton, into an empty net, also scored for Canada. Carter Hart made 35 saves for the win.

Tim Soderlund scored for Sweden.

Seven players on the Canadian roster were returnees from last year's squad that settled for silver.

Team Canada celebrates a goal against Sweden during the second period of Friday's gold-medal game of the world junior championship in Buffalo. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

Sweden outshot Canada 16-9 in a scoreless first period, but both teams' speed was on full display with several end-to-end rushes.

Dube put Canada ahead 1-0 less than two minutes into the second period when he took a pass from Jordan Kyrou on a 2-on-2 rush and split the defence before snapping a shot glove side on Filip Gustavsson.

The Swedes were outshooting the Canadians 24-11 at the halfway point of the second, and tied the game on their 25th shot with a short-handed goal from Soderlund.

Canadian defenceman Victor Mete battles Sweden forward Isac Lundestrom for the puck. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

Canada seemed to turn the tide in the second half of the middle frame, registering the final seven shots on net to make it 25-18 Sweden through 40 minutes, but went into intermission tied 1-1.

The Canadians began the third period with a 1:19 of power-play time but were unable to produce anything. They had two more chances with the man advantage in the third and still couldn't score, with Taylor Raddysh hitting the post with just over five minutes to play in regulation.

The game looked to be heading to overtime before Steenbergen deflected in a Connor Timmins point shot for the go-ahead goal, followed by Formenton's empty netter only 26 second slater.

Earlier, the United States defeated the Czech Republic 9-3 for bronze.

