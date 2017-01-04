Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist and subbed-in goalie Carter Hart made 28 saves as Canada downed Sweden 5-2 in a semifinal at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday night.
Julien Gauthier, with two, Mitchell Stephens and Dylan Strome also scored for Canada.
Canada will face the United States in the final on Thursday night while the Swedes will play in the bronze-medal game against Russia. Sweden is in danger of being shut out of the medals for a third straight year. Canada lost 3-1 to the Americans in group stage play on Dec. 31.
The U.S. topped Russia 4-3 in a shootout in the other semifinal.
Joel Eriksson Ek and Carl Grundstrom had goals as Sweden scored on two of three shots on Canadian starting goalie Connor Ingram, who was replaced by Hart only 8:05 into the game. The home side battled back and emerged from the first period tied 2-2.
Eriksson Ek scored shorthanded at 6:05 with a wrist shot on a rush down his off wing but Stephens got it back when he banged in the rebound of Cirelli's wraparound attempt at 7:43.
So... #wjc2017 pic.twitter.com/ZvhB4TGSrz—
@UffeBodin
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.