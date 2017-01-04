Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist and subbed-in goalie Carter Hart made 28 saves as Canada downed Sweden 5-2 in a semifinal at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday night.

Julien Gauthier, with two, Mitchell Stephens and Dylan Strome also scored for Canada.

Canada will face the United States in the final on Thursday night while the Swedes will play in the bronze-medal game against Russia. Sweden is in danger of being shut out of the medals for a third straight year. Canada lost 3-1 to the Americans in group stage play on Dec. 31.

Sweden's Carl Grundstrom scores on Connor Ingram in the first period, chasing the Canadian goaltender from the net. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The U.S. topped Russia 4-3 in a shootout in the other semifinal.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Carl Grundstrom had goals as Sweden scored on two of three shots on Canadian starting goalie Connor Ingram, who was replaced by Hart only 8:05 into the game. The home side battled back and emerged from the first period tied 2-2.

Eriksson Ek scored shorthanded at 6:05 with a wrist shot on a rush down his off wing but Stephens got it back when he banged in the rebound of Cirelli's wraparound attempt at 7:43.