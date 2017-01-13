Goodbyes are never easy.

But when multiple athletes announce their retirements on the same day, it stings a little more.

Olympic hockey champion Hayley Wickenheiser and three soccer bronze medallists — Melissa Tancredi, Rhian Wilkinson and Marie-Eve Nault — all announced either their retirement or intention to retire from their respective sports on Friday. The athletes themselves took the opportunity to congratulate the retirees on stellar careers...

... but Canadians and young athletes alike spoke out to thank the Olympians for being such great role models.