Goodbyes are never easy.

But when multiple athletes announce their retirements on the same day, it stings a little more.

Olympic hockey champion Hayley Wickenheiser and three soccer bronze medallists — Melissa Tancredi, Rhian Wilkinson and Marie-Eve Nault — all announced either their retirement or intention to retire from their respective sports on Friday. The athletes themselves took the opportunity to congratulate the retirees on stellar careers...

What an inspiration you have been and are, thank you for the years of cheering you and your teammates on. https://t.co/r7oDGcDtHl — @rhirhi8

You have inspired not only hockey players but Canadians of all backgrounds...a true class act and Canadian hero❤🇨🇦🏒🥅 https://t.co/Y5JirHykWv — @stephlabbe1

My sista, my roomie & my life coach: 3 incredible women & players! Going to miss the laughs & ur Energy! Thankful to share the pitch w/ you! https://t.co/pxm0v0iVht — @MsDScott11

We'll miss u but your contribution to our #CanWNT has taken it to another level.Proud🇨🇦@MelTancredi14 @rhirhi8 @menault20 @CanadaSoccerEN — @craigforrest1

Congrats @MelTancredi14 & @rhirhi8 on your amazing careers! Thanks for inspiring so many young Canadians to dream for more! — @J16H

... but Canadians and young athletes alike spoke out to thank the Olympians for being such great role models.

Thank you for everything, Hayley Wickenheiser! You are a true Canadian hockey icon and a great role model! Happy Retirement! @wick_22 🇨🇦🏒👏 — @katiecook7