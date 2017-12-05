Canada will name its roster for the world junior hockey selection camp at a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

The team's selection camp will be held Dec. 12-15 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., as Hockey Canada trims the roster to 23 players.

Part of that process includes games against a team of all-stars from U Sports on Dec. 13 and 14 and then an exhibition game against Denmark on Dec. 15.

It's expected seven players will return from last year's silver-medal winning team.

Goaltender Carter Hart (Everett), defencemen Jake Bean (Calgary), Kale Clague (Brandon) and Dante Fabbro (Boston University) and forwards Dillon Dube (Kelowna), Michael McLeod (Mississauga) and Taylor Raddysh (Erie) are all eligible returnees.

Other players likely to be invited to the selection camp are Josh Mahura (Regina, Western Hockey League), Ontario Hockey League leading scorer Jordan Kyrou (Sarnia), centre Robert Thomas (London), and goalies Michael DiPietro (Windsor) and Dylan Wells (Peterborough).

Many of the players will be familiar to Steel, who played on Canada's gold-medal winning team at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament along with Hart, Bean, Clague, Fabbro, Dube, McLeod, Kyrou and Wells.

This year's tournament will be held Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in Buffalo.

Last January, Canada lost the final to the United States 5-4 in a shootout at Montreal's Bell Centre.

U.S. beats Canada in shootout to win world juniors gold1:30

Canada has won 16 gold medals since the tournament officially began in 1977, but only one over the last eight tournaments.