Connor McDavid leads Canada past Latvia in hockey worlds warmup

Captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice as Canada thumped Latvia 6-1 Tuesday in its only warmup game before the upcoming world hockey championship.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also had a goal and an assist for Canada, while Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the other Canadian goals.

Colton Parayko led Canada in points with three assists.

Konors Makdeivds paliek viens pats vārtu priekšā, pielabojot metienu 1-0 Kanādai.<br>Connor McDavid left all alone in front of the net - redirects the puck to make it 1-0 Canada. <a href="https://t.co/gWYWBHV5Yg">pic.twitter.com/gWYWBHV5Yg</a> —@lhf_lv

Rodrigo Abols scored the only goal for Latvia, one minute after McDavid opened the scoring at 16:59 of the first period.

Canada broke open a 1-1 tie with three goals in the second period, adding another two in the third.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 15 shots for Canada over the opening two periods before giving way to Curtis McElhinney, who stopped all 12 shots he faced in a busy third.

Kristers Gudlevskis stopped 37-of-43 shots before Matiss Kivleneks took over for the last 10 minutes. Kivleneks faced three shots, stopping them all.

Canada's first game at the world championship is Friday against the United States at Herning, Denmark.