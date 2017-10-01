Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner and Mike Smith made 39 saves as the Calgary Flames earned a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night to wrap up their pre-season.
Smith clinched the win with a stop on Nic Petan after Monahan, Calgary's second shooter, beat Steve Mason on a nifty deke.
Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary (2-5-0). Mark Giordano had two assists.
Patrik Laine scored both goals for Winnipeg (2-3-2). The 19-year-old Finn finishes with five goals and eight points in four pre-season games.
Laine tied it 2-2 at 12:06 on a 5-on-3. By the time he scored on a one-timer, two Flames were without sticks. Michael Stone broke his early on and TJ Brodie had lost his just before the goal.
Backlund made it 2-1 early in the third, also on a power play, snapping a shot off the wing that beat Mason between his pads.
Down 1-0 after 20 minutes, Winnipeg tied it 7:06 of the second when Laine crossed the Flames blue line, cut into the slot and wired a 40-foot wrist shot under the crossbar that Smith never moved on.
Calgary opened the scoring on a 5-on-3 late in the first period that morphed into a 5-on-2 when Andrew Copp, after blocking a Giordano slap shot, was left writhing on the ice in pain.
The Flames maintained puck possession with Versteeg finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Giordano and Johnny Gaudreau.
Smith had his best outing by far. His best stop came in the second period when he went post-to-post to jab out a blocker and rob Mark Scheifele from side of the net.
At the other end, Mason finished with 31 stops.
