Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday.
Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets (20-20-3).
Chad Johnson turned aside 25 shots for the Flames (22-19-2).
Hellebuyck has five shutouts in his two-year NHL career.
It was the first game for the Jets without rookie star Patrik Laine, who's out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in last Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.
Drew Stafford took Laine's spot on the top line with centre Mark Scheifele and right-winger Nikolaj Ehlers, a trio that spent some time together last season.
