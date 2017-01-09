Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday.

Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets (20-20-3).

Chad Johnson turned aside 25 shots for the Flames (22-19-2).

Hellebuyck has five shutouts in his two-year NHL career.

It was the first game for the Jets without rookie star Patrik Laine, who's out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in last Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Drew Stafford took Laine's spot on the top line with centre Mark Scheifele and right-winger Nikolaj Ehlers, a trio that spent some time together last season.