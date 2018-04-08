Skip to Main Content
Mark Jankowski notches 4 goals in Flames' season finale
Mark Jankowski notches 4 goals in Flames' season finale

Flames rookie Mark Jankowski scored four times, including his first NHL hat trick, and the Flames finished a disappointing season on a high with a 7-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Calgary crushes playoff-bound Golden Knights

Darren Haynes · The Canadian Press ·
Calgary's Mark Jankowski, right, celebrates one of his first-period goals with Troy Brouwer, left, and Mikael Backlund in the Flames' 7-1 blowout of the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)
Calgary entered the night in a miserable funk offensively having mustered only nine goals over the previous nine games, eight of them losses. The seven goals was the club's biggest offensive outburst since they beat St. Louis 7-4 on Nov. 13.

Jankowski's big night propelled Calgary to a 7-1 win over Vegas. 0:30

Jankowski was among the snake-bitten with just three points (two goals, one assist) in his last 18 games.

Spencer Foo, Garnet Hathaway and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (37-35-10), who miss the playoffs for the seventh time in the past nine seasons. A big factor was Calgary's 17-20-4 home record, their worst mark since 2000-01 (12-18-11).

Cody Eakin scored for Vegas (51-24-7), which will open the Stanley Cup playoffs on home ice after finishing first in the Pacific. The Golden Knights will play either Los Angeles or San Jose. Vegas is the first modern-era expansion team in any of the four North America pro spots to win its division.

Ten seconds after Gaudreau one-timed in a slick cross-ice pass from Michael Ferland at 4:03 of the first period, Jankowski scored on a nearly identical play with Gaudreau on the set-up.

