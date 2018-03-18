Flames slip in playoff race as Mike Smith's struggles continue
Vegas' William Karlsson scores hat trick while Fleury saves 42 to blank flames
William Karlsson scored a natural hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
Colin Miller also scored as Vegas snapped a four-game home losing streak and improved to 25-9-2 at T Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury, who made his 20th start in 21 games, made 42 saves. In getting his 48th career shutout and fourth of the season, Fleury moved into a tie with Chris Osgood for 12th all-time amongst goaltenders at 401.
Marc-Andre Fleury just made an unbelievable no-look left skate save. <a href="https://t.co/d31O9GxyHM">pic.twitter.com/d31O9GxyHM</a>—@RP_Quigs
Vegas improved to 3-0-0 against Calgary while outscoring the Flames 15-5. The teams meet once more, in the regular-season finale at Calgary on April 7.
Mike Smith stopped 27 shots as the Flames, one of the league's better road teams this season, dropped to 20-11-6 away from home.
The Golden Knights opened the scoring by taking advantage of their first power-play opportunity, when Miller found the back of the net with a vicious slap shot from the point five-and-a-half minutes into the second period.
Less than one minute later, James Neal made a steal at the blue line, created space in Calgary's zone and fed a streaking Karlsson, who one-timed the first of his three goals to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.
He's running wild today. An absolute scorcher for <a href="https://twitter.com/WKarlsson71?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKarlsson71</a> and one of THREE in the second period. <a href="https://t.co/w93jfXLnYp">pic.twitter.com/w93jfXLnYp</a>—@NHL
Karlsson second goal came after he set up near the left circle, took Jonathan Marchessault's pass from behind the net, and fired a shot that deflected off Smith's glove with just under seven minutes left in the middle period.
The Swedish-born centre completed his natural hat trick when he took a pass from defenceman Nate Schmidt in Vegas' zone, skated the length of the ice and lifted a wrist shot over Smith's blocker to make it 4-0 with 5:11 remaining in the second.
One period. Three goals. Wild Bill is RED HOT. 🎩🎩🎩 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/fSCXb5ngdt">pic.twitter.com/fSCXb5ngdt</a>—@NHL
