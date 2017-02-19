Chris Tanev's goal 34 seconds into overtime gave the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Tanev converted a two-on-one with Daniel Sedin. The goal came after Flames captain Mark Giordano scored in the dying seconds of the third period to force the extra period.

The Canucks (26-27-6) moved within four points of the Flames (29-26-4) in the race for second wild card and the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Calgary suffered its second loss in three games. It was Vancouver's first win in three games.

The goal was Tanev's first of the season. Fellow Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler also scored for the Canucks, who played their first home game following a difficult six-game road trip in the U.S.

Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller stopped 35-of-36 shots while Calgary counterpart Brian Elliott recorded 17 saves on 19 shots.