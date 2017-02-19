Chris Tanev's goal 34 seconds into overtime gave the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Tanev converted a two-on-one with Daniel Sedin. The goal came after Flames captain Mark Giordano scored in the dying seconds of the third period to force the extra period.
The Canucks (26-27-6) moved within four points of the Flames (29-26-4) in the race for second wild card and the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Calgary suffered its second loss in three games. It was Vancouver's first win in three games.
The goal was Tanev's first of the season. Fellow Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler also scored for the Canucks, who played their first home game following a difficult six-game road trip in the U.S.
It's knuckle-puck time!! pic.twitter.com/bdxzzKnTfY—
@Canucks
Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller stopped 35-of-36 shots while Calgary counterpart Brian Elliott recorded 17 saves on 19 shots.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.