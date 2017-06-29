The Calgary Flames continued their busy off-season, acquiring veteran goaltender Eddie Lack and defenceman Ryan Murphy from the Carolina Hurricanes.

In exchange, the Flames send minor-league defenceman Keegan Kanzig and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 entry draft. The Flames also receive Carolina's seventh-round pick in that draft, and the Hurricanes will retain 50 per cent of Lack's salary.

Lack has a cap hit of $2.75 million US for the 2017-18 season, the final year of his contract according to capfriendly.com and is the second goaltender the Flames have traded for this month.

They acquired Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes on June 17, and then traded for defenceman Travis Hamonic at last week's NHL draft.

Lack, a native of Norrtalje, Sweden, had eight wins in 19 games along with a .902 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average with Carolina last season. In four seasons, two with Vancouver, the 29-year old has pa 54-51 record in 136 games with a .911 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average.

Murphy, a native of Aurora, Ont., split last season between the Hurricanes and the AHL Charlotte Checkers. He played 27 games for Carolina, picking up a pair of assists and eight penalty minutes in addition to his seven games for Charlotte. He has netted six goals and 31 assists for 37 points and 38 penalty minutes in 151 career NHL games.