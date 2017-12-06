Frederik Andersen stopped 47 shots through regulation and overtime, and three more in the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Calgary 2-1 on Wednesday for their second win over the Flames in eight days.

William Nylander scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout, deking to the backhand to beat Mike Smith.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (29) celebrates his game-winning overtime goal. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs (18-10-1), who also downed Calgary 4-1 on Nov. 28.

Mark Giordano scored for the Flames (14-12-2), who have dropped three in a row.

Smith stopped 28 shots in a losing cause.

Toronto centre Tyler Bozak was back in the lineup after missing two games and was placed on a line between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner to start the game.