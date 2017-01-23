Nazem Kadri scored a pair of goals to match a career-high and Frederik Andersen pitched a 26-save shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs ended a brief two-game winless streak with a 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
Kadri equalled a career-best with 20 goals on the season by beating Brian Elliott twice, while Andersen captured his second shutout as a Leaf. Kadri's first goal of the night was his 100th career goal.
Rookies Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman also scored in the win for Toronto (22-14-9), which now sits third in the Atlantic division with 53 points.
Elliott gave up four goals on 28 shots, dropping his fourth consecutive start.
The Flames (24-23-3) have lost three in a row and five of the past six, just a point up on Vancouver for the final wild card spot out west.
It was Toronto that got the early jump, a late first-period tally from Marner. Martin Marincin's point shot initially bounced off Mikael Backlund before landing on the tape of Nikita Zaitsev, his shot tipped by the 19-year-old Marner in front.
