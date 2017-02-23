Sean Monahan scored his 100th NHL goal, Brian Elliott made 23 saves, and the Calgary Flames beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Thursday night.

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists, and Mikael Backlund also scored to help the Flames improve to 7-2-1 over their last 10 games.

Tampa Bay, which entered with a seven-game points streak (5-0-2), got goals from Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikita Kucherov. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

After Blacklund scored 5:04 into the second, Monahan put the Flames up 2-1 just 1:21 later on his 20th goal this season.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Monahan, at 22 years and 134 days, is the sixth-youngest active NHL player to reach 100 goals. The five to do it quicker are Steven Stamkos, Sidney Crosby, Jaromir Jagr, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane.

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk provides a screen in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy on Thursday. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

Hamilton and Kucherov both had power-play goals late in third.

© The Associated Press, 2017
The Canadian Press