Recap

Flames edge Blues on Dougie Hamilton's winner

Michael Frolik opens scoring as Calgary takes 2nd straight

Darren Haynes · The Canadian Press ·
Johnny Gaudreau (13) of the Flames breaks in on Blues goalie Carter Hutton as Joel Edmundson trails during Calgary's 2-1 win on Wednesday. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press )
Dougie Hamilton scored the winner at 7:57 of the third period as the Calgary Flames pulled out a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

After Blues goaltender Carter Hutton stopped an initial shot from the blue line, Ivan Barbashev was about to skate away with the rebound when Hamilton swung at the puck and, all in one motion, knocked it off Barbashev's stick and past the Blues goaltender.

Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary (18-14-3). The Flames last game before the holiday break is Friday when Montreal visits the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Travis Hamonic, left, of the Flames battles with Scottie Upshall of the Blues as goalie Mike Smith angles for a view. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press )

Brayden Schenn had his team-leading 17th goal for St. Louis (22-12-2), which has lost four of their last five. The Blues play in Edmonton on Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, St. Louis tied it on the power play 1:26 into the second. After hitting the Flames blue line with speed, Schenn neatly stepped around flat-footed Troy Brouwer then fired a shot inside the goal post on Mike Smith.

Frolik opened the scoring at 7:58 of the first when he was set up alone in front by Mikael Backlund. Hutton made the initial stop, but the rebound went high in the air, deflected off a Blues player and just crossed the line before being cleared away by Tage Thompson.

