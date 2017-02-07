Points normally come easy to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, but the Calgary Flames proved they're not easily messed with.

The Flames held Crosby to one assist Tuesday night to keep him two points shy of 1,000 points.

First, goalie Chad Johnson made a terrific pad save on number 87...

Sidney Crosby getting his 1000th? According to Chad Johnson that is a no. https://t.co/LSB1eOClct — @hotdogtanner

... then winger Micheal Ferland pounced on Crosby's giveaway to score the Flames' first goal an eventual 3-2 Calgary shootout win.

*micheal ferland steals the puck from sidney crosby and scores*



me: pic.twitter.com/qpReFD45Fn — @Flame_4_Thought

Kids replayed @ferdaddy27 goal over and over and over again because it was sooooo awesome! Way to go! — @lochan3478

What a snipe by Micheal Ferland. Big time moment, big time execution. — @DarrenWHaynes

Maybe next time, Sid.