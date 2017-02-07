Points normally come easy to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, but the Calgary Flames proved they're not easily messed with.

The Flames held Crosby to one assist Tuesday night to keep him two points shy of 1,000 points.

First, goalie Chad Johnson made a terrific pad save on number 87...

... then winger Micheal Ferland pounced on Crosby's giveaway to score the Flames' first goal an eventual 3-2 Calgary shootout win.

Maybe next time, Sid.