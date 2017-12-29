Joonas Donskoi scores SO winner as Flames squander lead to Sharks

​San Jose rookie Joonas Donskoi wasn't very happy with his overall game. He felt he had to make up for a tripping penalty that led to Calgary's second goal of the first period.

Everything turned out all right in the end.

Donskoi scored the winning goal in a shootout, and the Sharks rallied to beat the Flames 3-2 on Thursday for their third straight victory.

"You've got to put some streaks together," said Joe Pavelski, who scored his eighth goal of the season. "To win three in a row, you can't be satisfied. You've got to go for four or five. I don't know if this is the time or not, hopefully you can start creating a little separation."

Calgary falls to San Jose 3-2, loses for the first time this season when leading after 2 periods. 0:24

The Sharks were stymied for most of the night by Flames goalie David Rittich, but they got a late goal in the third period on Timo Meier's re-directed shot.

Pavelski, who scored San Jose's first goal, got the puck past Rittich in the first round of the shootout. After Calgary missed its first two attempts, Donskoi deked Rittich and then wrapped a shot around the goalie for the game-winner.

It was a welcomed sight for Donskoi, whose tripping penalty set up a power-play goal by Mikael Backlund.

"That's a pretty big penalty to take, especially so when they score a PP goal after that," Donskoi said. "It never feels good. I didn't feel good about my game today at all. Good we got two points and that's all that matters."

Oh yes, he CAN do that shootout thing. 😏 <a href="https://t.co/Nb9r5wqKiq">pic.twitter.com/Nb9r5wqKiq</a> —@NHL

Martin Jones made 32 saves for San Jose.

Both teams missed multiple scoring chances in the extra period, including a one-timer by Calgary's TJ Brodie that was stopped by Jones.

Rittich made 30 saves in his fourth career start. Garnet Hathaway also scored for the Flames, and Jaromir Jagr took another step toward breaking Gordie Howe's record for games played.

Calgary lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods.

"We just need to manufacture some extra points in the game so we can hold leads," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We had some real good looks in overtime. If we could have gotten a goal on one those other power plays we would have won this game."​