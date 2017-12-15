Joonas Donskoi's winner helps Sharks weather Flames' comeback
Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik score Calgary goals
Joonas Donskoi scored the winner late in third and had an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames.
Justin Braun began the sequence by knocking Johnny Gaudreau off the puck in the Sharks end, beginning a 3-on-2 rush up ice.
Eventually, Joe Thornton got a shot on net that Mike Smith stopped but the rebound was loose between his legs and was tapped in by Donskoi.
The DON-father gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJSharks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJSharks</a> a 3-2 lead in Calgary. <a href="https://t.co/h7tk6vZ8Y1">pic.twitter.com/h7tk6vZ8Y1</a>—@BrodieNBCS
Chris Tierney and Timo Meier also had a goal and an assist each to round out the scoring for San Jose (17-10-3). The Sharks play again Friday night in Vancouver.
Michael Frolik and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary (16-13-3).
Trailing 2-1, the Flames tied it at 7:39 of the third period when Garnet Hathaway neatly set up Gaudreau on a 2-on-1 for his 13th goal.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/GarnetHathaway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarnetHathaway</a> with the 💯 pass, <a href="https://twitter.com/johngaudreau03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@johngaudreau03</a> with the 💯 finish. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJSvsCGY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJSvsCGY</a> <a href="https://t.co/nCTSy1kF9T">pic.twitter.com/nCTSy1kF9T</a>—@NHLFlames
Fro's got it 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJSvsCGY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJSvsCGY</a> <a href="https://t.co/oNLrIsLyKF">pic.twitter.com/oNLrIsLyKF</a>—@NHLFlames
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.