Joonas Donskoi's winner helps Sharks weather Flames' comeback

Joonas Donskoi's winner helps Sharks weather Flames' comeback

Joonas Donskoi scored the winner late in third and had an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik score Calgary goals

Darren Haynes · The Canadian Press ·
Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks looks back as Flames' goalie Mike Smith snags the puck with his glove during Calgary's 3-2 loss on Thursday. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press )
Justin Braun began the sequence by knocking Johnny Gaudreau off the puck in the Sharks end, beginning a 3-on-2 rush up ice.

Eventually, Joe Thornton got a shot on net that Mike Smith stopped but the rebound was loose between his legs and was tapped in by Donskoi.

Chris Tierney and Timo Meier also had a goal and an assist each to round out the scoring for San Jose (17-10-3). The Sharks play again Friday night in Vancouver.

Michael Frolik and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary (16-13-3).

Trailing 2-1, the Flames tied it at 7:39 of the third period when Garnet Hathaway neatly set up Gaudreau on a 2-on-1 for his 13th goal.

