The Calgary Flames signed forward Sam Bennett to a two-year, $3.9 million US contract on Wednesday.

Bennett played 81 games with Calgary last season, recording 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points along with 75 penalty minutes in the regular season. He also had a pair of goals in four playoff games.

The 21-year-old Bennett has played in 159 career NHL games, scoring 31 goals and adding 32 assists while accumulating 112 penalty minutes.

Bennett was Calgary's first-round pick in the 2014 NHL draft.