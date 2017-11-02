Mark Giordano scored at 2:19 of overtime and Mike Smith made 43 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Thursday night.
Giordano fired a perfect shot over the glove of Tristan Jarry off a set-up at the top of the face-off circle by Matthew Tkachuk,
Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary (7-6-0). Three games into a season-long seven-game homestand, the Flames are 2-1-0. The New Jersey Devils visit the Scotiabank Saddledome are on Sunday.
Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh (8-5-2). Jarry made 32 saves in his first start of the season. The Penguins wrap up their season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Vancouver. So far, they are 1-2-1.
The game was scoreless until late in the third when the Flames got a power play with 4:14 left as Letang was sent off for high-sticking.
It only took Calgary seven seconds to take the lead with Monahan banking a shot in off a Penguins player while Micheal Ferland screened in front.
