Calgary Flames to name new head coach today

The Calgary Flames will hold a 1 p.m. ET news conference today where they are expected to hire a new head coach.

The team has been linked to former Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters since firing Glen Gulutzan and his staff last week. Peters, a native of Three Hills, Alta., resigned from the Hurricanes last week.

CBC Sports will stream the news conference at 1 p.m. ET.

In his four years with the Hurricanes, Peters went 137-138-53 and did not reach the playoffs. He had one season left on the contract extension he signed in 2016.

The Hurricanes also are looking for a new GM after Hall of Fame player Ron Francis was reassigned to another front-office position during the season. Francis hired Peters in 2014.

The 51-year-old played at Red Deer College under Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock and cut his teeth behind the bench for the University of Lethbridge. The Flames would be his second NHL head coaching job.