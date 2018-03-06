Flames' Mike Smith practises for 1st time in a month, but return still uncertain
Calgary netminder hasn't played since suffering lower body injury on Feb. 11
Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith is encouraged but says it's premature to determine when he'll be cleared to play after practising with the team for the first time in nearly a month since sustaining a lower body injury.
Smith called practising "a step in the right direction," while adding he wants to see how his body reacts. As for providing a timetable for his return, Smith said: "Your guess is as good as mine."
Smith spoke after travelling from Calgary to join the Flames in Buffalo on Tuesday, a day before they play the Sabres.
He's been out since being hurt in the final seconds of a 3-2 win at the New York Islanders on Feb. 11.
The 12-year veteran has a 23-16-6 record in his first season with Calgary since being acquired in a trade with Arizona in June.
The Flames have slipped out of playoff contention by going 3-6-2 and allowing 40 goals in 11 games since Smith was hurt. Calgary began the day 11th in the Western Conference standings with 74 points, and just three behind the eighth-place Los Angeles Kings.
