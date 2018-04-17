Flames fire head coach Glen Gulutzan, assistants after disappointing year

The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that they have relieved head coach Glen Gulutzan and assistant coaches Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard of their coaching duties.

Gulutzan had been with the Flames the past two seasons.

He led Calgary to an 37-35-10 record this season, missing the playoffs after a stretch of seven straight losses in March doomed the team. Calgary finished with 84 points, 11 points shy of a wild-card berth.

The Flames made the postseason last season after going 45-33-4, but were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks. Gulutzan, 46, previously coached the Dallas Stars for two seasons from 2011-13. He has a 82-68-14 career record in the NHL.