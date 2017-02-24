Chad Johnson made 36 saves during his first start in five games to lead the Calgary Flames past the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Friday night for their third consecutive victory.
Troy Brouwer, Mikael Backlund, Deryk Engelland and Sam Bennett had the goals for the Flames, who scored three straight in less than five minutes midway through the first period.
Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo stopped 24 shots in his first start in three games.
The Panthers, coming off the first five-game road sweep in franchise history, have lost two in a row. Calgary stretched its lead to 3-1 when Engelland swept in a loose puck in the crease with 6:09 left in the first.
