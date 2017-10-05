Connor McDavid had a hat trick as the Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 3-0 on Wednesday in Edmonton's home opener.
Cam Talbot made 26 saves for the shutout in net for the Oilers (1-0-0).
Mike Smith made 42 saves in his debut for the Flames (0-1-0) are now 0-7-1 in their last eight season openers.
McDavid opened scoring 11 minutes into the first as Leon Draisaitl fed him so he could beat a helpless Smith in the Flames' net.
Connor McDavid recorded the first opening-night hat trick in @EdmontonOilers franchise history. #NHLStats #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/1SxqTfkDuY—
@PR_NHL
Talbot had to be sharp on several occasions to keep the second period scoreless, although Edmonton led 29-21 on the shot clock after 40 minutes.
Edmonton went up 2-0 eight minutes into the third period as McDavid turned on the jets to blow past a pair of Calgary defenders and beat Smith up high on a breakaway. It was his third breakway of the game and 150th career point.
McDavid put his third goal of the game into an empty net as Draisaitl set him up again after a crushing hit by Milan Lucic pried the puck loose.
Both teams return to action on Saturday, with the Flames at home to Winnipeg and the Oilers in Vancouver.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.