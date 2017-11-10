Jaromir Jagr had his first goal as a Flame and added an assist to lead Calgary to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

After Jagr's rebound resulted in Mark Jankowski's first NHL goal to open the scoring 9:15 into the first period, the future hall-of-famer showed the type of finish around the net that has got him 766 career goals, second only to Wayne Gretzky.

Breaking up ice on a two-on-one with Johnny Gaudreau, Jagr got himself open, took a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and after patiently waiting Petr Mrazek to go down, neatly snapped a shot past the Red Wings goaltender.

It was Jagr's first two-point game with the Flames, who signed the 45-year-old as a free agent on Oct. 4. Jagr was playing in his second-straight game after missing six with a groin injury. He has four points in seven games this season.

Mark Jankowski, right, celebrates his first NHL goal with teammate Jaromir Jagr as the Calgary Flames took on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press )

Gaudreau notched a pair, including an empty netter, and Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary (9-7-0). The Flames have won four of their last five. Gaudreau's three-point night extends his point-streak to six games (four goals, six assists).

Martin Frk, Frans Nielsen and Anthony Mantha replied for Detroit (8-8-1). After a 2-2-0 road trip, the Red Wings kick-off a five-game homestand Saturday against Columbus.