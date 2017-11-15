Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou each scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings routed the Calgary Flames 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Gustav Nyquist, Dylan Larkin, Justin Abdelkader and Luke Glendening also scored for the Red Wings, who raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first period.

Micheal Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau had the goals for the Flames in the opener of a six-game road trip.

The game was marked by a lack of discipline from both sides. Things got especially heated in the third period. Five players received game misconducts and the two teams combined for a total of 111 penalty minutes.

Luke Witkowski engaged in a fight with Brett Kulak before having heated words with Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on his way off the ice.

The pair, along with several of their teammates, got entangled in a shoving match.

Tkachuk got five and a game for spearing, while Witkowski, Travis Hamonic, and Mantha were also tossed.

“I like to call that OTH. ‘Old time hockey’” - Luke Witkowski pic.twitter.com/AKLhrkoXJn — @DetroitRedWings

Athanasiou opened the scoring when his cross-crease pass was deflected by Flames defenceman T.J. Brodie through the legs of Calgary goalie Eddie Lack just 5:35 into the game.

Nyquist made it 2-0 only 1:50 later with his sixth of the season. He didn't get his sixth goal last season until Jan. 14.

The Flames scored on the power play when Ferland jammed the puck under the right pad of Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard. But the Red Wings regained their two-goal advantage on a power play of their own when Mantha put his own rebound behind Lack.

Before the period was over, Larkin scored Detroit's fourth short-handed goal of the season, tying the Red Wings for the NHL lead.

Lack, making his second start of the season in place of injured Mike Smith, was chased to the bench in favour of Jon Gillies when Mantha made it 5-1 with a power-play goal 4:27 into the second.

Gaudreau got one back for the Flames, but Abdelkader made it 6-2 in the final minute of the period.

Athanasiou and Glendening completed the scoring with goals in the third.