Stars blank Flames to strengthen hold on wild-card spot

The Dallas Stars needed a big performance from goaltender Ben Bishop to maintain their position in the playoff race, and they got one.

Bishop made 38 saves, and Dallas blanked Calgary 2-0 on Tuesday night for his 24th career shutout and fifth this season.

"Ben was great, and he did an outstanding job," Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said. "Held us together and it's two points."

Dallas blanks Calgary 2-0, Ben Bishop 38 saves for 24th career shutout. 0:27

Those points allowed the Stars to remain in the first Western Conference wild card spot and prevented Calgary, which sits just outside the second wild card position, from moving ahead of them.

"There were some chances," Bishop said, "but I think the guys did a good job of just a one and done. There [weren't] too many sustained chances there where they were getting two, three whacks. Sometimes you've got to come up and make the saves."

Bishop made 17 of them in the second period, when Dallas increased its lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal by Tyler Seguin, his 32nd.

Flames PP scuffles

Devin Shore scored the first goal with just 39 seconds left in the first period. He skated past Calgary's Dougie Hamilton to the left faceoff circle and lifted a wrist shot over goalie Jon Gillies.

Bishop's best work was during a Calgary 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:55 midway through the first period. The Flames managed only two shots on goal but had other good chances.

Calgary came into the game with nine power-play goals in the previous six games but missed on all six man advantages.

"We had to get something on the power play, especially that 5-on-3," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "I saw what it did to their bench. Their crowd obviously recognizing a good kill, and I thought they got a little energy from it when it didn't happen.

"Bishop was really good tonight. We had a lot of chances. We just couldn't get anything by him."

Midway through the second period, Seguin scored on the power play, taking a cross-ice pass from Jamie Benn low in the right circle. Seguin beat goalie Jon Gillies with a wrist shot into the upper right corner.

Gillies takes 1st loss

Gillies took his first loss in six NHL games. He stopped 24 shots.

"He gave us a chance," Gulutzan said. "I thought they made a real nice play on the first goal, and even the second goal, if Seguin gets a shot from there on the east-west pass like that he's not going to miss too many times."

On the Stars' third power play of the second period, Bishop stopped 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 short-handed rushes by the Flames.

"What did we give up?" Hitchcock said. "Thirty scoring chances?

"We need a lot better play by a lot more people."

Shore's goal was his first in 11 games.

"The puck was coming up the wall and it kind of seemed there was nobody on Dan Hamhuis's side. Remi Elie won his battle in their zone and it was a nice pass by him to come right out to me," Shore said. "I was gonna shoot and did a quick fake, and it went in."