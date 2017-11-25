Tyler Seguin has found his way without Jamie Benn.

Seguin scored two of his three goals in the third period and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Friday night.

"I liked my start to the year, then we kind of switched lines to balance things out," Seguin said. "I've been trying to figure out that role a little bit. Obviously, being so used to playing with a guy like Jamie Benn and [Alexander] Radulov, just `cause they're experienced guys and such offensive thinkers."

Seguin broke a tie with an unassisted goal, the 200th goal of his career, with 5:57 to play and added an empty-net goal with a minute to go. The hat trick was the eighth of his career and second with Dallas, but his first in 163 games.

Benn has skated on the same line with Seguin for most of his four-plus seasons with the Stars. Seguin is still together with Radulov, who assisted on the final goal and scored one himself.

Alexander Radulov of the Dallas Stars celebrates a goal against the Calgary Flames on Friday. (Glenn James/Getty Images)

"We all know that he's a world-class goal scorer and we need him," Radulov said. "Today he was outstanding, and he was flying, and he did everything right and he got the hat trick, so it's good for us."

Mattias Janmark, the third line mate in the new alignment, set up Seguin's first goal in the second period with a shot that the veteran redirected past Calgary goalie Mike Smith.

"The last few games I haven't been getting to the net," Seguin said. "That was a play where I was happy to get to the net there."

Stars coach Ken Hitchcock explained his reasoning for the line change.

"I felt like if I could put together a line with Seguin on it, he should score more. I felt like at the end of the day he could end up being a significant point producer. He did that today, but that was the goal from Day 1,"

Micheal Ferland of the Calgary Flames tries to score on goalie Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars as defenseman Dan Hamhuis attempts to defend. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

After a turnover by Calgary's Michael Stone, Seguin took the puck down the slot and sent a wrist into the upper right corner of the net for the winner, breaking a 4-4 tie.

"I thought we played a pretty good game right until the 10-minute mark of the third," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "Thought the guys did an excellent job in a five-on-three [penalty kill], and all of a sudden, we self-inflicted ourselves. We had pucks under perfect control, made a bad pass, made another bad pass and it ends up in your net."

Sean Monahan's second goal of the game gave Calgary a 4-3 lead six minutes into the third period.

Dallas' Gemel Smith tied it at 4 at 12:12 with his second goal of the season after Dallas had squandered the 5-on-3 power play.

"Depth was huge in tonight's game," Seguin said. "There was goals from nearly anybody., I think the biggest goal of the night was probably Smitty's. A guy you're not really looking to score that big goal, but he always comes up and makes big plays."

Antoine Roussel also scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 34 saves. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and Michael Ferland also scored for Calgary. Mike Smith stopped 36 shots.