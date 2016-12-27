Mikael Backlund scored two of Calgary's four goals in the second period and also had an assist, and the Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Johnny Gaudreau also had two goals and an assist for the Flames. All of Calgary's second-period goals deflected off Colorado players.

Continuing with our goal GIF binge, here's Johnny's off-the-glass-and-off-the-goalie tally! #CGYvsCOL pic.twitter.com/ZoBhSNOAmN — @NHLFlames

Brian Elliott had 25 saves for the Flames, who have won nine of 12.

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and Jarome Iginla scored for Colorado, which has now lost nine straight at home for the first time since moving to Denver. The Avalanche are 0-8-1 at Pepsi Center since beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Nov. 15.

Calgary trailed 1-0 after the first period but used the Avalanche to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Backlund scored on shots that went off Colorado defenders, Gaudreau banked a shot off the glass behind the net and off goaltender Calvin Pickard to make it 3-1 and Sam Bennett had a tip that deflected off Carl Soderberg's skate.

And finally, Backlund's second goal of the night! #CGYvsCOL pic.twitter.com/ze13KHevAX — @NHLFlames

Gaudreau and Kris Versteeg scored goals in the third period sandwiched around Landeskog's second of the night.

Colorado's frustration boiled over after Gaudreau's second goal. Blake Comeau drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a game misconduct and was tossed from the game.