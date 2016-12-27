Mikael Backlund scored two of Calgary's four goals in the second period and also had an assist, and the Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Johnny Gaudreau also had two goals and an assist for the Flames. All of Calgary's second-period goals deflected off Colorado players.
Continuing with our goal GIF binge, here's Johnny's off-the-glass-and-off-the-goalie tally! #CGYvsCOL pic.twitter.com/ZoBhSNOAmN—
@NHLFlames
Brian Elliott had 25 saves for the Flames, who have won nine of 12.
Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and Jarome Iginla scored for Colorado, which has now lost nine straight at home for the first time since moving to Denver. The Avalanche are 0-8-1 at Pepsi Center since beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Nov. 15.
Calgary trailed 1-0 after the first period but used the Avalanche to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Backlund scored on shots that went off Colorado defenders, Gaudreau banked a shot off the glass behind the net and off goaltender Calvin Pickard to make it 3-1 and Sam Bennett had a tip that deflected off Carl Soderberg's skate.
And finally, Backlund's second goal of the night! #CGYvsCOL pic.twitter.com/ze13KHevAX—
@NHLFlames
Gaudreau and Kris Versteeg scored goals in the third period sandwiched around Landeskog's second of the night.
Colorado's frustration boiled over after Gaudreau's second goal. Blake Comeau drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a game misconduct and was tossed from the game.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.