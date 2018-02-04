Flames snap 6-game losing skid with OT win over Blackhawks
Sean Monahan scores winning goal
Sean Monahan scored the winner 59 seconds into overtime Saturday night as the Calgary Flames snapped a six-game winless skid with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
On an odd-man rush, TJ Brodie dropped the pass into the slot for Monahan, who made no mistake burying his team-leading 24th of the season past Jeff Glass on the blocker side.
Matt Stajan, Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary (26-18-8). The two sides meet again on Tuesday in Chicago as the Flames open a six-game road trip.
Nick Schmaltz, Vinnie Hinostroza and Anthony Duclair scored for Chicago (24-20-8). The Blackhawks wrapped up their four-game road trip with a 2-1-1 mark.
Down 3-2, Calgary tied it at 9:50 of third period when Frolik fired a wrist shot past Glass after a pretty set-up by Mikael Backlund.
It was the first goal since Dec. 20 for the veteran Czech, who returned two games ago from a broken jaw that had sidelined him for 12 games.
