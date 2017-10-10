Mike Smith made 43 saves and the Calgary Flames ended a 25-game skid at Honda Center with a 2-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
Calgary got goals from Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund. It hadn't won at Anaheim since Jan. 19, 2004.
The game was scoreless until late in the second period, when Kevin Bieksa's cross-checking minor gave the Flames their fourth power play. Calgary was unsuccessful until Johnny Gaudreau fired a cross-ice pass from above the far-side circle to Kris Versteeg on the far post. Versteeg's initial shot was blocked by Cam Fowler, but the puck rebounded to Monahan, who beats a leaning John Gibson.
The Ducks carried the play in the third. Midway through the period, Ryan Getzlaf lost a battle along the boards. The puck got through to Michael Frolik, who skated it up the ice. Frolik sent a pass through the legs of Brandon Montour to an on-rushing Backlund, who beat Gibson top-shelf.
Smith survived a mad scramble in the final minute to preserve his 34th career shutout and first with Calgary.
