Is that the Calgary Flames or a bunch of extras from the movie Goodfellas?
The Flames, who played a rare afternoon game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, had a bit of extra time before heading to their next stop. So they decided to take a 1950's themed train ride to Washington D.C. where they'll play the Capitals on Sunday.
Riding in style. pic.twitter.com/LbwK1uK7Ty—
@NHLFlames
While the team is likely most excited for their 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers, fans are loving the themed trip that has the team looking spiffy in their threads.
@ferdaddy27
It looks like most of the team participated, some of them even upping their accessory game to include a cigar, a couple of canes and even a pipe.
1950’s trip with the boys! @NHLFlames #bigwin pic.twitter.com/S5AGHWG4L9—
@MattStajan18
The new duds weren't Sean Monahan's first of the day — after recording his first career NHL hat trick — he donned a cowboy hat during the post-game interview.
Sean Monahan on his hat trick and picking up two points this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Dd95434KwQ—
@NHLFlames
