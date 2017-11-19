Is that the Calgary Flames or a bunch of extras from the movie Goodfellas?

The Flames, who played a rare afternoon game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, had a bit of extra time before heading to their next stop. So they decided to take a 1950's themed train ride to Washington D.C. where they'll play the Capitals on Sunday.

While the team is likely most excited for their 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers, fans are loving the themed trip that has the team looking spiffy in their threads.

It looks like most of the team participated, some of them even upping their accessory game to include a cigar, a couple of canes and even a pipe.

The new duds weren't Sean Monahan​'s first of the day — after recording his first career NHL hat trick — he donned a cowboy hat during the post-game interview.