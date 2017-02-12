Things escalated quickly on Sunday night in the NHL.
There was no time wasted between Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw and Boston Bruins' Torey Krug. Both players dropped their gloves with less than a minute into the game.
Torey Krug and Andrew Shaw settle an old score #NHLBruins #Habs pic.twitter.com/94rFJQONvT—
Assumptions were made based on the fight between Shaw and Krug.
Andrew Shaw and Torey Krug do not like each other pic.twitter.com/jnjSNS1kFg—
For those of you who may have forgotten, there may be some tension between the two after Krug landed a massive open-ice hit on Shaw earlier this season.
But what made this fight even more entertaining was referee Wes McCauley's enthusiasm while announcing the penalty.
Five minutes each for FIGHTING! pic.twitter.com/suBQpnfCM4—
But the drama in Sunday night's action didn't end there.
Vancouver Canucks' Alex Burrows picked the wrong night to start a fight with Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner.
Why? Well, when you mess with Lehner, you clearly mess with Justin Falk as well.
Burrows and Lehner mix it up - Falk comes in with the talk on Burrows#Canucks pic.twitter.com/TZAMDcdCYJ—
