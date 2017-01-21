Zach Bogosian scored in overtime as the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson scored for Buffalo (19-18-9) in regulation time. Robin Lehner stopped 36-of-38 shots.

Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (28-13-7) while Carey Price made 35 saves.

Bogosian scored with a slapshot 1:48 into overtime, his first goal of the season, just a few seconds after Lehner robbed Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk from the slot with his glove.

The Sabres improved to 3-4-1 on their second game in as many nights after beating Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

The Habs fell to a respectable 6-4-0 on the second game of a back-to-back. Montreal beat the Devils 3-1 on Friday in New Jersey.