Zach Bogosian scored in overtime as the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.
Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson scored for Buffalo (19-18-9) in regulation time. Robin Lehner stopped 36-of-38 shots.
Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (28-13-7) while Carey Price made 35 saves.
Bogosian scored with a slapshot 1:48 into overtime, his first goal of the season, just a few seconds after Lehner robbed Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk from the slot with his glove.
The Sabres improved to 3-4-1 on their second game in as many nights after beating Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Friday.
The Habs fell to a respectable 6-4-0 on the second game of a back-to-back. Montreal beat the Devils 3-1 on Friday in New Jersey.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.