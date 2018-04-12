Dedicated Leafs fans spell 'Buds All Day' message with tricky bicycle route

Sometimes it's not about the best way to share a message, but the most creative.

Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs fan Geoff Loughton took to the streets on his bicycle this week to put the world on notice.

Using the satellite-tracking app Strava, Loughton planned out a highly scientific, almost 27-kilometre route around downtown Toronto to spell out "Buds All Day'", a rallying cry for diehard Leafs fans.

Think spelling "Will You Marry Me" in the clouds with a plane, but a little more down to earth.

My best buddy <a href="https://twitter.com/AlSovran?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlSovran</a> and I went on a bicycle ride today. But it wasn't your average bicycle ride.<a href="https://t.co/rFhuoYw6P9">https://t.co/rFhuoYw6P9</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BudsAllDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BudsAllDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/gDV2Ew83n9">pic.twitter.com/gDV2Ew83n9</a> —@gloughto

With the route planned and sporting Mats Sundin jerseys, Loughton was joined by friend Al Sovran and got down to business on the busy Toronto streets.

Almost 1.5 hours and 61 turns later, the pair ended their "Tour de Buds" ride at Maple Leaf Gardens centre ice — now just a marked memory inside a Loblaws grocery store.

Maple Leaf Gardens was sold in 2009 and later renovated, but a red dot marking where centre ice once was still remains in the middle of the now Loblaws grocery store. (Twitter/@gloughto)

So why Buds All Day and not Go Leafs Go?

Self-described "children of the late 90s and early 2000s," Loughton's and Sovran's fan years were defined by Sundin, Curtis Joseph and conference final runs against the Sabres and Hurricanes.

They're much too young to remember a time when the Leafs hoisted a Cup, but their "fandom persisted" Loughton writes on a blog post.

"For us, the Buds have always been All Day."

Now the pair will wait for Thursday night, when their beloved Buds take on the dangerous Bruins in a 2013 playoff series rematch Loughton writes they'd "rather not talk about."

And after that? Loughton and Sovran's commitment has earned them a pair of tickets to Game 3 on Monday in Toronto.