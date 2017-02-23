Bryan Bickell is taking the next step toward his goal of returning to the Carolina Hurricanes while fighting multiple sclerosis.

The Hurricanes announced Thursday that they've placed the forward on waivers with the purpose of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte. The minor-league team begins a six-game homestand with games Friday and Saturday nights.

Bickell, 30, has been out since October, was diagnosed with MS in November and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 11.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago said in December that "my mindset is to get back on the ice," and he has been practising with the Hurricanes for the past month.