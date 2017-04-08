Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell says he's retiring after the season as he fights multiple sclerosis.

Bickell told NHL.com before Saturday night's game against St. Louis that he and his family decided these final two games would be his last. Carolina wraps up the season Sunday at Philadelphia.

He returned to the Hurricanes for the first time since his diagnosis on April 4. He is expected to play in Carolina's final two games.

The 31-year-old is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago and was a key part of the Blackhawks' run to the Stanley Cup in 2013. He scored the game-tying goal late in the third period in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final against the Boston Bruins. Teammate Dave Bolland then scored 16 seconds later, helping Chicago secure its second Stanley Cup in four seasons.

He played nine seasons in the NHL and was traded to Carolina prior to the 2016-17 season.

Earlier in the day, Bickell took part in a walk to benefit MS research and his teammates surprised him by joining in and wearing T-shirts that said "BickellBrave."