Bruins' Marchand fined for cross-checking

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000 US for cross-checking Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Andrew MacDonald in the face, the NHL's department of player safety announced Monday.

The Canadian Press ·
Boston forward Brad Marchand, left, was fined $5,000 US by the NHL for cross-checking Philadelphia's Andrew MacDonald on Sunday. (Tom Mihalek/Associated Press)

Marchand, who was assessed a minor penalty on the play, delivered the cross-check late in the second period of Philadelphia's 4-3 overtime victory on Sunday.

The fine is the maxium allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

Marchand's latest transgression is the third time he's been handed supplementary discipline this season.

The 29-year-old was suspended five games in January for an elbow to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson before receiving a $2,000 fine last month for diving.

Marchand has been suspended six times and fined on five other occasions in his nine-year NHL career.

