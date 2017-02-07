The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Claude Julien.

Boston made the announcement Tuesday, saying assistant Bruce Cassidy will take over head-coaching duties on an interim basis.

The Bruins' record through 55 games this season is 26-23-6.

Julien was in his 10th season as Boston's head coach. He led the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2011, a trip to the Cup final in 2013 and a Presidents' Trophy in 2014.

