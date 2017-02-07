The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Claude Julien.
Boston made the announcement Tuesday, saying assistant Bruce Cassidy will take over head-coaching duties on an interim basis.
The Bruins' record through 55 games this season is 26-23-6.
Julien was in his 10th season as Boston's head coach. He led the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2011, a trip to the Cup final in 2013 and a Presidents' Trophy in 2014.
More to come
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.